4 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Assistant Calls for More Attention to Expatriates Institutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, on Thursday called for devoting more attentions to institutions dealing with Sudanese expatriates and empower them to help Sudanese contribute in issues of national interests.

Mahmoud who received the Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Authority, Dr. Karar Tuhami, said it was equally imperative to coordinated work between the Sudanese Expatriates Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the National Council for Economic Coordination on Migration, the Sudanese Experts Council with the view assist Sudanese national residents abroad.

Tuhami said the meeting also reviewed performance of the legal mechanism for the Assistance of the Sudanese in contact with the law abroad, to secure their rights and security beside the role of the civil and voluntary establishments in inculcating second generations on matter of identity and national heritage.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.