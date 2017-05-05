Sudan: President Assistant Calls for More Attention to Expatriates Institutions

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, on Thursday called for devoting more attentions to institutions dealing with Sudanese expatriates and empower them to help Sudanese contribute in issues of national interests.

Mahmoud who received the Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Authority, Dr. Karar Tuhami, said it was equally imperative to coordinated work between the Sudanese Expatriates Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the National Council for Economic Coordination on Migration, the Sudanese Experts Council with the view assist Sudanese national residents abroad.

Tuhami said the meeting also reviewed performance of the legal mechanism for the Assistance of the Sudanese in contact with the law abroad, to secure their rights and security beside the role of the civil and voluntary establishments in inculcating second generations on matter of identity and national heritage.