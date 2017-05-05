Sudan: Health Minister Says Health Situation in White Nile Stable

Kosti — The Minister for Health, Bahar Idris Abu Ghardha on Thursday presided over a meeting in the white Nile State for the Health Coordination Council that brought the Governor of the White Nile State, the Federal Undersecretary for Health, the Speaker of the Legislative Council in the white Nile as well as a number of heads of Federal Ministry of Health Departments and relevant authorities.

The meeting reviewed the health situation in the state, and particular the watery diarrhea and the role of the Council in handling the situation.

The Minister said the cases have been waning now and that the situation was reassuring, despite the standing challenges which require more efforts, coordination and enlightenment campaign.

The Governor of the White Nile State, Abdul Hameed Musa Kasha, has commended the role played by the health cadre in the state in controlling the diarrhea situation along with the UN agencies and national organizations and agencies

Dr. Babikir al Magbool, the Director General for the Ministry of heath in the state, presented a report n the cases since April this year where the 973 cases were reported in the various localities of the state of which 16 fatalities.

He said the ministry put I place a five axis plan to dealt with the situation including the emergency situation handling provision of medication, boosting health and sanitary situation , chlorination of the drinking water, and health enlightenment

He said the situation was about by the presence of refugees' camps and unsafe drinking water sources as well as the weak health and sanitary infrastructures in the various localities

He called for the need to reinvigorate partnership with international and local health bodies.