Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Group Concerned With Implementation of South Sudan Peace Agreement

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received at the Guest House on Thursday the chairman of a group concerned with South Sudan peace agreement's implementation and the accompanying delegation, in presence of the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Foreign Minister said that President Al-Bashir has given at the meeting an inclusive review on the situation in South Sudan and impacts of the war in several areas there.

The group's chairman has thanked President Al-Bashir for the support being extended by Sudan to the citizens of South Sudan and its opening to the borders for them.

Prof. Ghandour said that President Al-Bashir has asserted the importance of reconciliation between the disputing parties and holding talks to end the fighting in South Sudan so that the international and regional communities shall help the hungry people and ending the famine in South Sudan through a new peace agreement or reconsidering the former peace agreement.

President Al-Bashir has affirmed his support to group and his readiness to exert efforts for achievement of peace in South Sudan, especially that Peace in southern Sudan is inseparable from peace in Sudan.