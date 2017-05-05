Sudan: Al-Basher Commends Judiciary

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal , Omer Al-Basher has lauded the efforts exerted by the Judiciary for holding the First Conference of Chief-Justice and Chairmen of African High Courts which held , in Khartoum, Last April.

This came when the President received, Thursday, at the Guest House, Khartoum Declaration and the outcomes of the conference from the Chief Justice, Haider Ahmed Dafalla.

The Director of Information, at the Judiciary said in press statement that Al-Basher gave directives for implementation of the conference's recommendations on the ground, adding that the President affirmed the establishment of the Permanent Secretariat in Khartoum according to the recommendation and the decisions of the conference.

He has pointed out that Al-Basher called for continuation of efforts with the African countries, in judiciary field for exchange of experiences and doing justice.