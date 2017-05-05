4 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Commends Judiciary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal , Omer Al-Basher has lauded the efforts exerted by the Judiciary for holding the First Conference of Chief-Justice and Chairmen of African High Courts which held , in Khartoum, Last April.

This came when the President received, Thursday, at the Guest House, Khartoum Declaration and the outcomes of the conference from the Chief Justice, Haider Ahmed Dafalla.

The Director of Information, at the Judiciary said in press statement that Al-Basher gave directives for implementation of the conference's recommendations on the ground, adding that the President affirmed the establishment of the Permanent Secretariat in Khartoum according to the recommendation and the decisions of the conference.

He has pointed out that Al-Basher called for continuation of efforts with the African countries, in judiciary field for exchange of experiences and doing justice.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.