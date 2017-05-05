Sudan: Parliament to Hear Statement of Transport Minister On Railways Strategy

Khartoum — The National Assembly (Parliament) will hear in its session on Monday a statement of the Minister of Transport on the strategic plan of the Railways and a report of the Legislation, Justice and Human Rights Committee about the interim decree on the Council of Justice for the year 2017.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will discuss reports of its financial, economic and investment affairs committee on the General Auditor's report about results of the accounts' auditing for the year 2015 and the supplementary reports, besides a joint report of the assembly's legislation, justice and human rights committee on the bill on Insurance Control Act for the year 2016 at the general features phase.

The National Assembly will also deliberate about a report of the Legislation and justice committee about the Judicial Sciences Institute for the year 2017.

The Assembly will deliberate on Wednesday about a statement given by the Minister of Defence on the civil aviation strategy for the year 2017 - 2031, in addition to reports of the assembly's security and defence committee and the legislation and justice committee on the provisional decree about the Act of the People's Defence Forces, amendment for the year 2017.

On Wednesday also, the assembly will discuss a provisional decree about the national fund for medical services, amendment of the year 2017.