4 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament to Hear Statement of Transport Minister On Railways Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Assembly (Parliament) will hear in its session on Monday a statement of the Minister of Transport on the strategic plan of the Railways and a report of the Legislation, Justice and Human Rights Committee about the interim decree on the Council of Justice for the year 2017.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will discuss reports of its financial, economic and investment affairs committee on the General Auditor's report about results of the accounts' auditing for the year 2015 and the supplementary reports, besides a joint report of the assembly's legislation, justice and human rights committee on the bill on Insurance Control Act for the year 2016 at the general features phase.

The National Assembly will also deliberate about a report of the Legislation and justice committee about the Judicial Sciences Institute for the year 2017.

The Assembly will deliberate on Wednesday about a statement given by the Minister of Defence on the civil aviation strategy for the year 2017 - 2031, in addition to reports of the assembly's security and defence committee and the legislation and justice committee on the provisional decree about the Act of the People's Defence Forces, amendment for the year 2017.

On Wednesday also, the assembly will discuss a provisional decree about the national fund for medical services, amendment of the year 2017.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.