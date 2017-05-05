Sudan: Expatriates to Streamline Their Situation in S.Arabia Before Expiry of 3 Month Grace Period

Khartoum — An Ad Hoc Committee set to study the situation of the Sudanese nationals in contact with the law in Saudi Arabia, started studying various proposals and possibilities of streamlining the situation of the Sudanese who are in contact with the law or are in contravention of the stay regulations and permits in that country.

Abdul Rahaman Sidahmed, committee member and Deputy Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Authority, said the committee started a review on how to help out Sudanese in special situation in Saudi Arabia to return home.

He said the committee started assessing the numbers and statistics of the cases that are concerned with the Saudi recent decision that gave aliens three months to streamline their situation there.

He said the committee would see to it that the dignity of the Sudanese expatriates in breach of the stay regulations is respected and that those who are in contravention of the laws have their families assisted.

He stressed that the committee works in full coordination with all stakeholders in the Sudan, urging Sudanese in Saudi Arabia to make utmost use of the Saudi grace period of three months and hurry up with streamlining their situation there.