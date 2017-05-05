Egypt: Parliamentarian Calls for Ad Hoc Committee to Handle Situation of Sudanese in Egypt

Khartoum — The Parliamentary Social Affairs Committee on Thursday said there is need to set up ad hoc committee to handle situation of Sudanese nationals resident in or visiting Egypt.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Social, Humanitarian and Social Elevation, Mohamed Ahmed Hamid Shaib, said it was equally important that the work of the said committee covers each of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where some issues related to the presence of the Sudanese nationals require solutions and streamlining.

He said this should be carried out through studies, statistics and facts.

He pointed out that there is a trend to localize medical treatment so that people would not travel to Egypt for health and medical treatment, thus lots of problems related to travel to Egypt would be avoided.

He said all believe in the equal treatment within a framework of respect and the implementation of the 4 freedoms the two sides have agreed upon.

He said failure to handle these dossiers with care and wisdom by the Egyptian officials, they might reflect negatively on the overall relations between the two countries.