Somalia: State Funeral Held for Slain Minister

Photo: Rfi

Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

The body of the Minister of Public Works and Reconstruction Abbas Abdullahi Siraji who was shot dead last night in Mogadishu has been buried in state funeral in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaji, his PM Hassan Ali Khaire and speaker of the Federal Parliament have attended the funeral prayers of the late Minister at the Palace.

The body of Siraji, was buried in a graveyard in Medina hospital in Mogadishu.

Late Siraj, 31, was killed after bodyguards of the country's Auditor General Nur Jimale Farah opened fire on his car near the Presidential Palace in the capital on Wednesday evening.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed who shortened his three-day visit to Ethiopian directed an investigation into the killing of a minister by government forces.