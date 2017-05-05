Tanzania: How Employees in Certificates Saga Can Appeal

Dar/Dodoma — The government yesterday explained how civil servants caught up in the fake academic certificates saga can appeal.

The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Dr Laurian Ndumbaro, told reporters yesterday in Dodoma that complainants claiming to have genuine certificates should send their appeals directly to his office by May 15. But the letters must first be approved by their employers.

The complainants must also submit both soft and hard copies of their certificates to their employers, who will then forward them to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) for verification.

Dr Ndumbaro did not say when the results of the repeal would be revealed, but speaking in Parliament, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, warned complainants with forged certificates against appealing. She said the appeal was only for those with genuine certificates, but were erroneously included in the list of holders of fake certificates.

She said stern measures will be taken against people with fake certificates who appeal.

"We will take stern measures against them because they would be wasting our time and they would prove that they are keen in trying to keep on illegally beating the system."

The minister said that as she was responding to a query raised by Ms Rhoda Kunchela (Special Seats-Chadema) who wanted to know what was the government doing to serve justice to those who were mistakenly 'blacklisted'.

"In Katavi there are some workers that I know who have been hospitalised for a shock after seeing their names in the list while they possess genuine academic certificates," she said.

For his part, Dr Ndumbaro directed employers to ensure that they involve Necta to verify academic certificates of new employees before reinstating them.

He also directed the other 11,556 workers who were audited and found to have incomplete documents to submit the remaining certificates by May 15.

According to him, there are some people who had initially submitted the certificates that shows they had scored division three in their form four exams, but after the exercise they have submitted another documents with division four that would allow them to move on with further studies and to acquire their current positions.

The PS said they have already received complaints from two civil servants who claimed to have clean certificates, but they had submitted two different documents, justifying that they had tempered their form four grades.

Dr Ndumbaro also assured that no worker with a clean certificate will be victimised in the verification exercise.

The government senior servant went on to explain that, they have smelt a presence of rogues who says that the PS demands Sh2 million from victims to have their names removed from the list of shame.

"That's not true, never issue any amount to those people, nothing will change will change the list but original academic certificates," he said.

On pensions and other entitlements, Dr Ndumbaro said the government would look at various laws to see how best the matter should be handled.

In a meantime, the government will employ 15,000 new workers by the end of June.

The move is likely to compensate about 10,000 posts to be left vacant following the sacking of 9,932 workers who were found using bogus certificates inn a report which was handed over to President John Magufuli in last week.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, the government is aware that there are sectors that have been affected by the recent massive sacking of civil servants, urging the highly affected institutions to submit their grievances as soon as possible.

Given that the Ilala Municipal council in Dar es Salaam city leads in the list of shame by having about 3,000 people in the list, The Citizen had stationed around the municipal building where among others it observed some civil servants busy filing complaints letter for being included in the list.

The majority of complainants were from the education department.

However, none of them was ready to talk to this paper with the fear of interrupting their appeal. Ilala Municipal Executive Director Isaya Mngurumi could not be reached for comment.