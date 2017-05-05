4 May 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Societal Awareness On Malaria Prevention

Massawa — Awareness raising programs aimed at enhancing societal awareness on the prevention of communicable diseases and particularly that of malaria was conducted in Nakfa sub-zone.

The program included environmental sanitation activities, seminars, general knowledge competition and professional guidance on the prevention of malaria.

The residents of Nakfa sub-zone commended the all-rounded efforts that have been exerted to ensure the health of the society and reiterated that they will reinforce participation for the success of the programs.

