Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Youth

Barentu — A seminar on the role of youth and particularly that of youth in the civil service in the national development program was conducted in Logo-Anseba sub-zone.

Mr. Issac Tium, administrator of Logo-Anseba sub-zone, expressed readiness that the administration of the sub-zone will make due contribution towards enhancing the role of youth in all development programs.

Mr. Issac further called on the youth to play significant role in the construction of the road that connects Adi-Shehay and Adi-Neamin villages.

Mr. Rezene Adonay, Secretary of PFDJ in the Gash-Barka region, on his part said that strong awareness and organizational capacity and unity are highly essential for the success of development programs and that PFDJ gives utmost priority for nurturing aware and competent youth.

The participants on their part called for the sustainability of such seminars on regular basis.