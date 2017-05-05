4 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kidero - Renovation of City Stadium Is On Course

By David Kwalimwa

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Thursday reassured sports lovers that plans to renovate Nairobi City Stadium are on course.

Kidero spoke at his City Hall offices when he hosted players and officials of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia for breakfast.

The two clubs are slated to lock horns in an eagerly awaited SportPesa Premier League match dubbed "Mashemeji derby" set for Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Kidero who also awarded a Sh200,000 cash token to the two clubs, made the declaration amid a stadia crisis in Nairobi following an abrupt decision by Sports Kenya to close Nyayo National Stadium and Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi for renovations earlier this year.

As a result, all the eight Nairobi-based Premier League clubs have been forced to shift their matches to Thika, Nakuru, Mumias, Machakos and Mombasa, a move Leopards chairman Dan Mule described as "very costly."

Mule said: "We are forced to leave for the venue two days before a league game before making our way back a day later. This is not only costly, but also punitive to our fans in Nairobi." Kidero urged teams to be patient as renovation works continue on the facilities.

