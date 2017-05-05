5 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gombe Waives Retirement for Nurses, Midwives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Gombe — The Gombe State Government has granted waiver to over 100 retiring nurses and midwives over dearth of nurses and midwives in the state.

The affected staff are due for retirement this year.

The state's Head of Service, Mr Daniel Musa Mohammed, told newsmen in Gombe that the state government had averted serious crises in the health sector following the waiver granted to the retiring staff.

Mr Daniel Musa said the state lack adequate nurses and midwives that could take over from the over 100 that were billed to retire from service this year.

"The shortage of manpower in the health sector prompted the state government to grant the waiver policy, which is the only way we can reduce the deficit and avert crisis in the state health sector," he said.

He said the number of nurses and midwives retiring annually outnumbered those gaining admission into the schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

The head of service said the waiver would reduce the cost because the state government was spending a lot in re-engaging the retired personnel as contract staff.

Nigeria

Amidst Food Surplus, Millions of Children Still Malnourished

Six-year-old Chilotaram Mba looked skinny and sickly. Her height is a sharp contrast to her age as anyone could easily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.