Nigeria: Gombe Waives Retirement for Nurses, Midwives

Gombe — The Gombe State Government has granted waiver to over 100 retiring nurses and midwives over dearth of nurses and midwives in the state.

The affected staff are due for retirement this year.

The state's Head of Service, Mr Daniel Musa Mohammed, told newsmen in Gombe that the state government had averted serious crises in the health sector following the waiver granted to the retiring staff.

Mr Daniel Musa said the state lack adequate nurses and midwives that could take over from the over 100 that were billed to retire from service this year.

"The shortage of manpower in the health sector prompted the state government to grant the waiver policy, which is the only way we can reduce the deficit and avert crisis in the state health sector," he said.

He said the number of nurses and midwives retiring annually outnumbered those gaining admission into the schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

The head of service said the waiver would reduce the cost because the state government was spending a lot in re-engaging the retired personnel as contract staff.