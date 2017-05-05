Eritrea: Readiness to Back up National Development Programs

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden, Italy and Australia expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and back up national development programs.

At the meeting the nationals conducted on 01 May in Stockholm, Sweden, they expressed conviction to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, from the Eritrean Embassy in Sweden, called on the nationals to strengthen awareness and unity and reflect the true image of their country and combat the unfounded allegations and conspiracies against Eritrea.

Likewise, representatives of the 13 branches of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in Sweden held 3rd congress in the city of Orebro.

At the congress reports were presented by each branch and executive committee members elected.

In the same vein, the Media and Diplomatic committee in Italy conducted 3rd congress. The head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Girmai Habtemicael commending the effort of the committee members to portray the true image of Eritrea, handed over 6,400 Euro collected from different national associations.

Mr. Girmai also conducted seminar to Eritreans residing in Bologna on 03 April as regards the objective situation in the homeland and the role of Eritreans in the Diaspora.

The Eritrean Consul General in Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Mehari Tekeste also conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Adelaide on the objective situation in the homeland and the development progress registered. Mr. Mehari said that the unity and harmony of nationals is the basic foundation for the success in all development sectors and called on reinforcing participation in the national development endeavors.