4 May 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Community Based Environmental Sanitation

Asmara — Dr. Tesfay Solomon, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region said that effort will be exerted to strengthen community based environmental sanitation program. He made the comment at an activity assessment meeting held on 03 May.

Dr. Tesfay pointed out that a pilot project on community based environmental sanitation program in general and that of latrine usage in particular was initiated in 2008 and that so far the project has been implemented in 95% of the villages in the Central region.

He also indicated that keeping the environment clean has significant importance in preventing communicable diseases.

Dr. Tesfay further indicated that Akria, Godaif, Tsetserat, Arbaete Asmara and Adi-Sogdo sub-zones in the Central region are undertaking commendable soil and water conservation as well as sanitation popular campaigns.

Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselasie, D.G. of Social Services in the region, stated that the programs of the Ministry of Health could only be realized with the strong participation of the society and called on the residents to live up to expectations.

