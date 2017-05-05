UPND leader will spend another night behind bars after Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned his treason case to tomorrow at 9:00 hours.

Hichilema spent most of the time in court as the prosecution team and defence seized each other through the technicalities.

The leading opposition figure has now spent 23 days in custody after he was arrested in a brutal raid at his residence. His transgression stems from a clash of motorcades during a traditional ceremony in Mongu popularly known as the Kuomboka.

When the matter was adjourned, Hichilema issued a solemn message on his Facebook page, "Being driven back to Chimbokaila prison.

"This is after the State advocates applied for an adjournment to tomorrow 09:00 hours in order for them to study our application which states that we must continue with preliminary inquiry hearing at the Magistrate court and further indicate whether we committed treason or not. Our almighty God, through your prayers is protecting us from any evil scheme," he states

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution has submitted certificate of committal to the Lusaka High Court on the treason charge.

With the DPP giving consent it means that the UPND leader will now have his treason charge heard by the Lusaka High Court under whose jurisdiction such matters fall.