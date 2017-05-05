Sudan: Darfur Tribal Chief Calls for Clarity On State Border

Um Dukhun — The Chieftainship of the Salamat tribe has appealed to the Sudanese President to intervene and demand clarity on whether the area of Abu Jaradil should be in Central or South Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Wednesday, Omda Jibril Hassan said that the case of the Abu Jaradil area in Um Dukhun locality has entered its tenth year, without a solution as to whether it belongs to Central or South Darfur states.

He appealed to the government to put an end to the problem by annexing it to one of the states or placing it under the supervision of Central Darfur.

He also demanded provision of schools and health services to the area.

The lack of clarity as to the status of the Abu Jaradil area is because it is disputed between the Salamat and Ta'isha tribes, so the exact border between Central and South Darfur is not properly defined at that point.