Sudan: 'Chlorination Reducing Cholera in White Nile' - Sudan Minister

White Nile State — The Sudanese Health Minister, Bahr Idris Abu Garda, has announced that the number of cholera cases in White Nile state is decreasing, following chlorination of drinking water.

During a visit to the cholera-stricken area, Minister Abu Garda and that "the situation has been controlled in the White Nile state by interventions in the chlorination of drinking water".

Cholera spreads easily via contaminated drinking water, especially stagnant water.

The minister said that "Um Jar area has only two cases and 20 cases at Kunouz area".

Abu Garda claims that there have been no deaths for more than a week.

He stressed that "the fundamental solution is to solve the problem of contaminated water by chlorination of stations and water within the entire network".

He said another challenge is the water sources outside the network which require considerable chlorination efforts.

Meanwhile the Health Minister of White Nile state, Babikir Al Makbul, has reported a total of 12 dead and 973 infections in the state since 8 April. His report does not mention the date of the last death.