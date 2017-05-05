4 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 20,000 South Sudanese Refugees in New South Kordofan Border Camp

Abu Jubeiha — Hundreds of South Sudanese refugees have been pouring into a new administrative camp on the border with South Kordofan - latest counts reflect 20,000 people.

Gadim Babakir Adam, the Commissioner of Abu Jubeiha locality in South Kordofan gave reporters this figure yesterday, and described the humanitarian situation of refugees fleeing famine from South Sudan as difficult. He called for urgent and emergency humanitarian interventions.

He urged the international and national organisations working in the field of voluntary and humanitarian work, HAC and UNHCR to play their full role towards the refugees.

Commissioner Adam praised their good reception and hosting of the new refugees.

Last week, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas, welcomed the decision by the Government of Sudan to open a third humanitarian corridor, the second in as many months, for aid to be delivered from Sudan to famine-struck South Sudan.

"This new road corridor, opened by the Government of Sudan, for the people of South Sudan, will help bring much needed relief to thousands of South Sudanese who are affected by the famine," Ruedas said.

