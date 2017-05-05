Sudan: PCP Expects Three Ministers and Seven Seats in New Govt.

Khartoum — Sudan's Popular Congress Party says its participation in the new National Reconciliation Government to be announced today is expected to include two ministers, a state minister, five seats in the Parliament and two seats in the States Council.

PCP head Dr Ali El Haj told a news conference on Wednesday that his list of representatives in the government included Musa Mohammed Karama, Minister of Industry, Idris Suleiman, Minister of International Cooperation and Saaduldin Hussein El Bushra, State Minister of the Ministry of Communications, Information and Technology.

In the Parliament, Ali El Haj said that the party has five seats including the head of a committee for which Dr Bashir Adam Rahma was nominated, and the other four candidates including Kamal Omer, Yousif Libiss, Sharafuldin Bannaga, and Suheir Salah, this in addition to the appointment of the Deputy Speaker of the States Council for which Mohammed El Amin Khalifa was nominated in addition to Dr Tajuldin Bannaga as a member of the Council.

The Popular Congress Party earlier conditioned participated in the government with passing the constitutional amendments, especially on freedoms and the security and intelligence apparatus, but later backed-down from its conditions and decided to participate in the government.

Permanent Constitution

President Omar Al Bashir announced the extension of the work of the National Committee to prepare the Permanent Constitution draft for a year to hold a discussion on the Constitution with the official institutions, popular research centres and citizens inside and outside Sudan so as to express their opinions.

Bashir said the formation of a national reconciliation government with the participation of more than 100 political parties in the legislative and executive branches will result in the formation of the largest parliament to represent the political forces in the history of the country, making it ready to submit the Permanent Constitution draft of the country.

The new government is expected to be announced imminently, but had not yet been announce at time of posting.