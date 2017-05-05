Uganda: Museveni Blocks Dott Services From Getting New Govt Contracts

Photo: Eric Dominic Bukenya/Daily Monitor

Under fire. Dott Services directors led by Venugopal Rao (right ), appear before the Parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises recently.

Kampala — President Museveni has barred government agencies from entering into any new contract with local construction company Dott Services Limited.

The construction company was recently implicated by the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry into mismanagement of the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), and recommended it should be blacklisted until it has sufficiently answered for its previous poor record.

President Museveni, who indicated that the decision is part of an ongoing fight against corruption, issued the executive order in a letter dated April 21 to all Permanent Secretaries, the procurement regulations entity Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), the Ministry of Finance, and Unra.

"An entity that wants to be shielded from being investigated should not expect to participate in government projects," the letter also copied to Mr William Byaruhanga, the Attorney General, read in part.

"I have also received several credible information relating to fraudulent dealings by Dott Services that are not acceptable," the President stated.

Mr Museveni said the war on graft, that recently saw junior Labour minister Herbet Kabafunzaki suspended from Cabinet over charges of extortion, started with the commission of inquiry into mismanagement of Unra that uncovered massive corruption in the body.

"The purpose of the commission report was to make recommendations for further investigations where the commission detected criminality," the President wrote.

"One of the companies, Dott Services, challenged the commission of inquiry findings and "has exploited weakness in our judicial systems to quash the portion of the report that relates to them," Mr Museveni added.

Shortly after the release of the 1,300-page commission of inquiry report last May that documented massive fraud in the national roads agency since its inception in 2008 to 2015, during which an estimated Shs4 trillion was lost, Dott Services Limited ran to court seeking orders to quash parts of the report.

The commission had indicted the company for alleged poor planning leading to excessive revision of time and costs and late commencement of road works, which delays caused Unra financial loss. The commission also reported that Dott Services Ltd did not have adequate capacity in terms of numbers and key personnel as well as adequate equipment to effectively execute the contracts.

But in early January this year, High Court Judge Stephen Musota nullified the findings and recommendation of blacklisting Dott Services Ltd on grounds that there is no evidence to prove that the company was responsible for the delays and losses incurred by Unra.

President Museveni in his letter decried that Justice Musota's ruling "bars government "from enforcing recommendations of the report" as far as it relates to the company. To that effect, he said, the Attorney General was directed to appeal the decision.

Dott Services Ltd on its website describes itself as one of the most resourced and leading construction companies in the region. Attempts to reach out to any of its directors by press time were futile as our calls to the company's known numbers went unanswered neither were the calls returned.

The presidential directive, sources familiar with matter told this newspaper, will act as a momentary reprieve for the roads body which has in recent months been fighting with Dott Services Ltd for new road contracts. Besides the two currently being embroiled in counter battles at the High Court's Commercial Division, Dott Services Ltd late last year petitioned Parliament, accusing Unra of denying them work.

Unra premised its decision on Dott Services Ltd's poor performance on the works on the Tororo-Mbale- and the Mbale-Soroti roads, which last month was cast in the limelight after it flooded.