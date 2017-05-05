Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

Kampala — Parliament's Budget Committee has endorsed a proposal to triple the salaries of Electoral Commission (EC) employees across-the-board, a move that will increase the body's wage bill from Shs8b to Shs41b.

Whereas Finance minister Matia Kasaija welcomed the upward salary adjustment, he, however, tasked the lawmakers to identify allocations in the 2017/18 financial year budget that should be slashed to raise the money to implement the pay increment.

If the cuts are made and the money secured, the new EC chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama will, beginning the new financial year in July, get a gross monthly salary of Shs21.1m, up from Shs8.4m.

His deputy's salary will be almost tripled from Shs8.1m to Shs20.3m. Other commissioners will get Shs20m, up from Shs8m.

If Parliament, which has the responsibility to allocate public resources, however does not make the savings in the new budget in time, then the proposal presented by EC secretary Sam Rwakoojo and endorsed by the House Budget Committee will remain on paper.

Finance minister Kasaija presented the first hurdle by suggesting that increasing the remuneration of EC officials would unlikely take precedence among other competing government priorities.

"This is not a question of funding; it is a question of priorities. They (Members of Parliament) have to show me where to cut from; if they can allow me to cut their allowances to fund democracy, so be it," he said.

Mr Kasaija added: "We have to be rational and take a decision; the staff of the Electoral Commission [are] not the poorest paid. What about the police [officers] who stand on the road without [taking] even a bottle of water?"

A police constable, the least paid in the Force, gets about Shs400,000 alongside free housing, water and electricity if resident in a barracks.

Under the new salary structure, the pay for the EC secretary is set to increase from Shs5.1m to Shs15.4m; that of directors from Shs4.1m to Shs12.4m; while each department head will pocket Shs10 million, up from Shs2.1m.

The 29 principal election officers will each earn Shs9.6m, senior election officers (Shs7.8m), election officers (Shs6.5m) and the commission's least paid employee, a support staff's monthly earning will jump from Shs355, 764 to Shs1.7m.

The pay raise was initially mooted by the previous commission led by Dr Badru Kiggundu amid reports of mass exit of employees due to poor remuneration.

Defending the salary increment in Parliament's Budget Committee recently, current EC chairman Byabakama said low pay compromises the integrity of officials and threatens the electoral democracy.

"In the general elections, a returning officer is managing the election of many candidates. When you give [them] Shs800,000, they will have integrity issues," he said.

After the committee meeting, Justice Byabakama said had it not been for the EC internal savings scheme (Sacco), employees would be paupers.

"You see it is the Sacco that is now helping us to save some money; otherwise, for all these years having the same wage bill is not fair," he said.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, parliament's Budget Committee chairperson, agreed with Mr Byabakama. He told the Daily Monitor that democracy is expensive and must not be financed piece meal.

"Imagine a (District) Returning Officer supervising an election where candidates are splashing billions of shillings; when he is offered a bribe, he will risk taking it. That is why we hear cases of declaring losers winners," he said, reiterating his support for the increment.

Other legislators on the committee weighed in too in favour of the proposal.

"We have reached a consensus that EC needs more facilitation; we shall look at wasteful [expenditure head] and cut in [the budget] of government agencies," said MP Fred Mwesigye (NRM, Nyabushozi).

MP James Kakooza (Ind, Kabula) proposed a more controversial cut, suggesting that political parties should instead have their funding cut.

"I think we can cut the Shs10 billion for political parties; they (political parties) are after all in disarray," he said.

We were unable to reach leaders of the political parties, which receive government funding on the basis of their numerical strength in Parliament, for their views on MP Kakooza's comment.

Mr Crispin Kaheru, the coordinator of Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), said whereas handling elections by poorly remunerated officials is risky business, there must be deliberate efforts to streamline the salaries of all constitutional bodies.

"There are certain risks that come with employees being poorly remunerated, especially when they are handling sensitive areas like holding elections, oversight and dispensing justice," he said.

He, however, dismissed the integrity talk, saying it "begins and ends" with professionalism.

"It (integrity) is more of an issue of professionalism; if people are professional, the amount of money that you receive shouldn't be a problem," he said.

Justice minister Kahinda Otafiire, the political overseer of the electoral body, said the intended salary review would not endanger government functioning.

He said: "If their (EC employees') salary is going to be reviewed, is government going to be in danger? It is not to increase but review their salaries, which does not cause catastrophe in government."

