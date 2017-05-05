5 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Told How 16-Year-Old Girl Lured Her Teenage Friend Into a Gang-Rape

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — An Ikeja chief magistrate's court in Lagos yesterday listened to a narration from a prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu, of how a 16-year-old girl (names withheld) allegedly lured her friend to an hotel where she was gang-raped.

Ogu said the four men who raped the victim on March 26, 2017 at Mega Funds Hotel, Alagbado, Lagos, are still on the run.

The accused, a student who resides at Alagbado, was brought before the court yesterday on a one-count charge of conspiracy.

According to Ogu, the accused lured her friend, whose names the police were protecting, to meet a boy at the hotel where she was allegedly gang-raped by the men.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until May 17, 2017 for mention.

