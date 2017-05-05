Kenya: Githu Muigai Launches Bid for UN Job

Attorney General Githu Muigai has formally launched his bid seeking election as a judge in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

Prof Muigai, during a ceremony held at Intercontinental Hotel today, advanced his suitability by listing his credentials.

"I have become interested in the last few years in serving in International Justice system in resolving disputes," he said.

"Africa must become part of the international solutions and therefore I am seeking this position in order to be part of the solution."

FAIRNESS

The Tribunal, based in Hamburg, Germany, is composed of 21 independent members elected based on their integrity.

They each serve a term of nine years and are eligible for re-election twice.

Seven of the judges retire every three years in a design meant to ensure continuity of the Tribunal, which handles issues relating to territorial sea, the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone.

Prof Muigai will however have to fight it out with two other candidates: one from Algeria and the other from Cape Verde.

NO RESIGNING

A total of 168 countries will participate in the elections scheduled for next month in New York.

Prof Muigai must garner two-thirds majority to bag the seat.

Prof Muigai explained that he will not need to resign as the AG should he get elected, saying the tribunal only sits when there is a matter to be determined.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma said Prof Muigai has demonstrated great integrity over the years he has served in Kenya in various capacities.

"He is astute and dedicated in his work of upholding the rule of law, and therefore best placed to be elected at the tribunal," Ms Juma said.