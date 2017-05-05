Photo: Rfi

Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

Prime Minister Hassan Khayre on Thursday evening sacked Auditor General Nur Farah Jimale to allow for investigation into the Wednesday shooting of Public Works and Reconstruction Minister Abass Siraj.

The sacking followed an approval by the cabinet hours after the burial of the youthful Minister.

"Council of Ministers of Somalia unanimously approved the sacking of the Auditor General so that authorities will begin full investigation" Information Minister Abdrahman Osman tweeted after the decision was passed by the council.

Somalia paid its last respect to Minister Abass Siraji In State Burial on Thursday attended by the PM and President Abdullaho Faramaajo who had cut short his Ethiopia trip to mourn with his countrymen.

The Minster's killingbwas followed byban outrage by Somalia nationals who demanded for justice and swift action from the government.

The Minister for Public Works Abdullahi Sheikh Siraaj Abbass was on wednesday evening shot dead near Villa Somalia.

According to the police the minister was shot dead by Somali government forces who were guarding the Auditor General Nur Farah Jimale . They had apparently mistaken the occupants of his car to be militants and opened fire.

Three of the soldiers involved have been arrested and investigation launched.

Abbas a refugee raised and self educated in Dadaab refugee camp in North Eastern Kenya came to limelight when he thrashed a sitting minister to become an Mp this year.