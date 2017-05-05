4 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Pays Last Respect to Minister Abass Siraji in State Burial

Photo: Rfi
Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

Slain Minister Adam Siraji was on Thursday accorded a state burial attended by his colleagues in cabinet and led by PM Hassan Khayre. The burial took place at the Medina Hospital Cemetery in Mogadishu. A coffin draped with the Somalia flag was carried on the shoulders to the cemetery before he was buried.@

The somber mood experienced at the burial echoed the feeling the whole nation is experiencing since it learnt of the untimely death of Somalia's youngest Minister.

The Minister for Public Works Abdullahi Sheikh Siraaj Abbass was on wednesday evening shot dead near Villa Somalia. According to the police the minister was shot dead by Somali government forces who were guarding the Auditor General Nur Farah Bidy. They had apparently mistaken the occupants of his car to be militants and opened fire.

Three of the soldiers involved have been arrested and investigation launched. Abbas a refugge raised and educated in Dadaab refugee camp in North Eastern Kenya came to limelight when he thrashed a sitting minister to become an Mp this year.

