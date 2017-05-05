Somalia: PM Sacks Auditor General Over Minister's Killing

Photo: Rfi

Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has sacked the country's Auditor General following the death of the Public works Minister who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

During their weekly session in the capital, the cabinet minsters have unanimously approved the dismissal of the Auditor General Dr Nur Jimale Farah, called for an investigation.

"The cabinet unanimously approved the sacking of the Auditor General so that authorities will begin full investigation," said Somali information minister Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow.

The dismissal came after the bodyguards of the Auditor General have shot and killed the country's Public Works and Reconstruction Abaas Sheikh Abdullahi Siraji near Villa Somalia.