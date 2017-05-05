4 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Sacks Auditor General Over Minister's Killing

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Rfi
Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has sacked the country's Auditor General following the death of the Public works Minister who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

During their weekly session in the capital, the cabinet minsters have unanimously approved the dismissal of the Auditor General Dr Nur Jimale Farah, called for an investigation.

"The cabinet unanimously approved the sacking of the Auditor General so that authorities will begin full investigation," said Somali information minister Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow.

The dismissal came after the bodyguards of the Auditor General have shot and killed the country's Public Works and Reconstruction Abaas Sheikh Abdullahi Siraji near Villa Somalia.

More on This

Nur Farah 'I Am Shocked to Learn the Death of the Minister ,Both Security Exchanged Fire '

Auditor General Nur Farah Speaks out on the shooting of Public Works Minister Abass in Mogadishu. Speaking to VOA Farah… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.