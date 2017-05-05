Uganda: Envoys, Media Demand Free Access to State Information

Kampala — As journalists marked the World Press Freedom Day yesterday, the European Union (EU) envoy in Uganda called upon government to respect the rights and freedom of journalists in the country.

"Free press is a central component of any democracy but we can see from the last press freedom index Uganda having a tendency to slip down. Therefore, we appeal to our Ugandan friends and partner's to respect the rights of journalists even when the conditions are hard and challenging for the good of all society," Mr Schmidt told Daily Monitor after addressing delegates at the National Society Security Studies Conference at Nkumba University in Entebbe.

He also called on government to recognise the Judiciary as part of security so as to give people a sense of justice.

The emissary's remarks come just a day after a report faulted the Uganda Police Force for topping the list of violators of journalist rights in the country. According to the report, 83 of the 135 cases of violations and abuses against journalists recorded by Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda in 2016 were carried out by the police.

In 2015, at least 107 of the 143 cases of violations and abuses against journalists were committed by the police.

The USAID director of Democracy, Rights and Governance, Mr Nils Mueller, said there are already 27 cases of press freedom violations this year, including 11 assaults and 12 arrests.

The Executive Editor of Monitor Publications Ltd, Mr Charles Odoobo Bichachi, said media rights to know and government's inclination to hide information was as one of the key sticking points that frustrate cooperation between the two entities.

"The contestation between the media and the State on issues of security has always been about the right to know versus the right to hide. In Western democracies, there are laws governing declassification of security information after a given time, but there is no such law in Uganda, giving the State leeway to hide information forever," Mr Bichachi said.

"This needs to be addressed as the citizens have a right to know about what the State, in the name of security, does on their behalf," he added.

Mr Simon Mulongo, a security analyst, while addressing the conference said: "The Fourth Estate is a fundamental component in a functioning democracy and nobody should undermine it, because the media connects the population and the State."

State of security

Mr Schmidt cited current security threats to the country as the issue of oil in the Albertine region, ethnic tension, the South Sudan conflict, historical grievances, the disconnect between citizens and government, land conflicts and population growth that need to be addressed.

He urged leaders to take ownership of their conflicts in their regions and not tag the blame on Western powers, saying the era of Europe deploying troops in Africa was history.

Maj Charles Aine from the Office of the President said the new national security policy that is in the offing aims at streamlining the work of intelligence organs in compliance with the national security and legal framework.

Dr Livingstone Sewanyana, the executive director of the Foundation For Human Rights Initiative, called for more involvement of the public in security matters to promote transparency and democracy. He said providing civilian oversight of the security agencies and ensuring transparent exercise of power was critical.

Dr Solomon Asiimwe, the head of Public Administration and Political Studies at Nkumba University, while launching his book, "Security studies: Principles and Practices" cautioned government on excessive military expenditure resulting from inability to deal with wider threats to security.

Meanwhile, speaking at the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME)'s media conference yesterday, Ms Deborah Malac, the US envoy, said there was increasing violation of the constitutional rights to expression and thought.

This, Ms Malac said, was being reflected in the incarceration of Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi, who she said, was being punished for expressing her opinion.

Freedom of speech

Earlier on, Mr Mogens Pederson, Denmark's ambassador, in his speech cited Dr Nyanzi's case and arrest of journalists reporting violent activities, including last year's violent clashes in Kasese District, as indicators of gaps in freedom of speech and expression.

Dr Nyanzi is being tried in court over charges of abusing the Computer Misuse Act through her repeated Facebook posts, one of which described President Museveni as "a pair of buttocks." Her criticism originated from government position that it had no money to buy sanitary towels for school girls; a pledge President Museveni had made during last year's presidential campaign.

In a related incident, Kampala Central police commanded by Mr Joseph Bakaleke intercepted a journalists' procession, beating, arresting, and detaining seven of the journalists for more than three hours.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, said the journalists' procession was intercepted because they had no clearance from the police.