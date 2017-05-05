Kenya: Doha Hosts Diamond League Opener

Winners of this year's World Marathon Majors races will converge on the Lornah Kiplagat Sports Academy track on Friday to join other elite athletes and fans in celebrating the start of the 2017 IAAF Diamond League track and field season.

At a party to be hosted by DStv, the athletes who won the Tokyo, Boston and London marathons will be rewarded by Multichoice Kenya as part of the company's programme of appreciating Kenyan athletics talent.

Wilson Kipsang and Sarah Chepchirchir won in Tokyo with Edna Kiplagat and Geoffrey Kirui claiming victories champions in Boston. Daniel Wanjiru with Mary Keitany clinched the London titles, with Keitany setting a women's-only world record two hours, 17 minutes and one second.

They will also attend an afternoon of junior track races in Iten in a programme that will culminate in a dinner and viewing of the Doha Diamond League which will be televised live on SuperSport 6 from the Qatar Sports Club from 7pm.

Also present at the afternoon of athletics in Iten will be a marketing team from the IAAF World Under-18 Championships who will carry out an activation to sensitise North Rift athletes and residents about the July 12-17 championship in Nairobi.

Kenya will be well represented in Doha with Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Eunice Sum will be in the line-up for her first international race this season.

"This is my first race this season and I will be looking forward to a better one but first I need to gauge my performance after the race," Sum told Nation Sport before flying out to Doha.

She added that competition will be tough and but is up to the task after good training which was injury free. Sum, whose personal best time is one minute, 56:99 seconds, will be teaming up with Olympic bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and says she will be seeking to run her personal best.

"The line-up has tough athletes and I will do my since I want to run my personal best as I look forward to a better season ahead," added Sum.

All three medallists from Rio (Caster Semenya, Francine Niyonsaba and Nyairera) will be competing while Genzebe Dibaba makes her debut at the 800m distance.

The eighth edition of the 14-leg Diamond League will see some events being staged only four times with qualification for the finals will be based strictly on points and the finals will start from scratch. Technical events are back to top eight having six attempts and prize money in the finals will be for top eight.

Doha headlines in depth men 100 metres and women's 800 metres with several World leads expected. In the men's 100 metres, Asafa Powell is looking for another sub-10 clocking but Justin Gatlin and Andre de Grasse are set to open their individual seasons. Akani Simbine has been in excellent form in South Africa while the dark horse will be Ronnie Baker.

Kenya's focus will be in the 1,500 metres where world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi is the favourite in the field with usual participant Asbel Kiprop absent. The world lead (3:35.99) should fall.

The 3,000m line-up includes Rio silver medallist Paul Chelimo, world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha, world silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto with world champion Nicholas Bett and Olympic champion Kerron Clement set to clash in the 400 metres hurdles.

In the javelin, Olympic champion Thomas Rohler and world champion Julius Yego will open their seasons in Doha.

Elaine Thompson and Dafne Schippers are already in excellent form and will have a rematch of the last two major championships in the women's 200m.

Schippers leads in head-to-heads 4:2, but Thompson won last two. Sub 22? Also MR 21.98 under threat.

The women's steeplechase will also see all the top three from Rio (Ruth Jebet, Hyvin Kiyeng, Emma Coburn) all in action along with former Olympic champion Habiba Ghribi and European champion Gesa-Felicitas Krause.

Additional reporting by EME News