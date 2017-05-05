Uganda: Ministers Nantaba, Namuganza Conflict Escalates

Kampala — The bickering between the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) minister, Ms Idah Nantaba, and her counterpart in the Lands ministry, Ms Persis Namuganza, is not about to end, with the former describing the latter as "an amateur politician holding on to petty fights for political clout."

Speaking to this reporter in a telephone interview on Tuesday, Ms Nantaba claimed that her successor is heaping insults on her for cheap popularity. She boasted: "Who knew Namuganza before she started fighting me? Her plan to fight me has paid off politically because she is now covered in all newspapers. I don't want to waste time on amateur politicians."

Ms Namuganza, also the Bukonjo County MP in Namutumba District, was until 2015 the Luweero deputy Resident District Commissioner, before joining elective politics.

On the other hand, Ms Nantaba, who is serving her second time as the Kayunga District Woman MP, joined elective politics in 2011 after engaging in business for some time in Kampala.

Reacting to the accusations labelled against her, Ms Namuganza has persistently maintained that Ms Nantaba was fighting her because of her appointment to a position she held previously.

Ms Namuganza has reportedly asked the President to transfer her to another ministry.

It all started last year when Ms Nantaba attempted to block Ms Namuganza from intervening in a land wrangle in Kayunga District where she had been invited as Lands minister.

Ms Nantaba then warned the minister not to set foot in her constituency again. Ms Namuganza, however, refused to heed to Ms Nantaba's demands and went ahead with the interventions with a promise to hand over a land title to more than 200 residents in Nkonkonjeru village, Kitimbwa Sub-county, who were facing eviction from their land.