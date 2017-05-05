Nigeria: 'Modular Refineries Will Boost Nigeria's Economic Fortunes'

Lagos — Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has supported the moves by the Federal Government to set up modular refineries, saying it is a brilliant idea that will not only create more jobs but also increase the economic fortunes of the country.

He said when the refineries come on stream, they would also curb the illegal refining of petroleum products which has been on for years and reduce casualties associated with such risks.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the governor made the statements on the sidelines of the ongoing Oil and Gas Trade Conference (OTC), in Houston, Texas, USA.

Dickson said due to the laudable initiative, his government had fully embraced it by setting up a company, Bayelsa Petrochemical and Refinery Company Limited, to partner with willing investors to ensure that the refineries are established and up and running.