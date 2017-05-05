4 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Flour Scarcity Hits City As Millers Run Out of Maize

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Farmers weigh maize at a National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Elburgon, Molo. Millers say they are running out of stock (file photo).
By Gerald Andae And Lynet Igadwah

Kenya is staring at potential food shortages with an acute deficit of maize flour already being experienced in supermarkets.

A spot check in different retail outlets in Nairobi shows some supermarkets have run out of stocks while others are selling just one brand, meaning prices could rebound to previous highs as millers say they have no maize.

One of the Naivas supermarkets along Ronald Ngala Street had only stocked the premium brand of Hostess, which sells at Sh184 while all the relatively popular cheap brands were missing.

Tuskys Supermarket outlet along the same street had less than 50 packets of Kifaru brand retailing at Sh132 per two kilogramme.

Nick Hutchinson, chairman of the Cereal Millers Association, told the Business Daily the millers might be forced to stop production due to insufficient maize stocks.

"There are no stocks to mill at all and our hopes are on the maize from Mexico that is expected next month," he said.

Kenya is importing maize from Mexico to curb the runaway prices that hit a record high of Sh153 for a 2kg packet, before declining to an average of Sh130 last month after the government released cheap maize from the Strategic Food Reserve.

The shipment is expected to take 45 days and the earliest it can get to the country is next month according to millers.

The ministry of Agriculture released 750,000 bags to millers at a cost of Sh3,000 per 90kg bag against the market price of Sh4,500.

CMA members were allocated 450,000 bags and they have so far purchased 400,000 bags. Smaller processers purchased the balance of the allocation.

Food component is a key driver of inflation and the increasing cost of these items pushed the cost of living to a 57-month high.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows inflation increased from 10.28 per cent in March to 11.48 per cent in April -- the highest rate since May 2012.

This was lifted by higher food prices that have been on the rise since last year. Prices of sugar and milk have also increased significantly.

The millers will issue a statement on the current situation of maize in the country later on Friday.

Kenya

Opposition Leader Told to Keep Ruto Out of NGO Saga

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday told Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka to stop dragging Deputy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.