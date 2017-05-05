Photo: Daily News

World class roads with flyovers.

Arusha — The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has said that the government was planning to construct world class roads in all major cities including flyovers.

He said that the government will start constructing flyovers in Arusha, as a tourist hub and then proceed to Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

The Premier made the statement while addressing hundreds of residents at Tengeru Township, shortly after inspecting the ongoing road works for the ambitious motorway which forms part of the even larger, Arusha-Moshi- Holili highway.

He promised residents of Arusha and Arumeru District that the government will build four flyovers along the 14.1 km stretch making up the four-lane, two-way motorway, linking Sakina section of the city and Tengeru Township in Meru.

"Just as your Member of Parliament (MP) expressed concern that speeding vehicles pose danger to pedestrians once the four-lane motorway goes into operation, the government has already anticipated that and four cross-over bridges will be constructed at populous sections of the highway," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Prime Minister maintained that even before the cross-over bridges, the new highway will feature traffic lights, zebra-crossing and modern road signs that all motorists are supposed to respect or go back to driving school for fresher courses.

"We are not going to condone breach of traffic regulations and the reason the state builds this road is not just to speed up transport, but to cut down on road accidents, because vehicles will now drive on separate lanes," he noted. Earlier on, the Arumeru- East Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joshua Nassari, while lauding the government for the major road project, pointed out that the four-times wider, road will prove to be a challenge for pedestrians, especially children who may not be used to speeding vehicles.

"I appeal to you Prime Minister and your government to ensure that we have pedestrian oriented flyovers to ease crossing especially near townships such as Tengeru, Ngaramtoni and Usa-River as well as road sections near local schools," said Mr Nassari.

The Acting Regional Manager for Tanzania Road Networks Agency (TANROADS), Eng Mgeni Mwanga, said the first phase of the Arusha-Holili Highway will cost 139.34bn/-. This comprises 42km bypass road which is about to start, as well as the 14.1km four lane Sakina-Tengeru motorway which is 87 per cent ready.

Arusha-Holili is intended to be a transport corridor that links the northern corridor at Voi, with the central corridor across the common border at Holili to Taveta through Arusha, Babati, Dodoma and Singida.