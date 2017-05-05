Tanzania: Five Fishermen Drown, Grandson Kills Grandmother

Sumbawanga — Six people are feared dead and one wounded in two separate incidences in Rukwa Region yesterday.

The revelation was made by Rukwa Regional Acting Police Commander (RPC) Mr Polycarp Urio, saying that in the first incident, a man identified as David Sakanyanya (26), was suspected to have gunned down his grandmother, Ms Sikilieli Nampunje (55), after picking a quarrel with her.

Without going into details, he said the suspect had quarrelled with his grandmother over inheritance of a family farm that had no written will, adding that they are holding him for interrogation before being taken to court.

In another incident, Mr Urio said five fishermen have drowned and one injured after a fishing canoe that they were using was hit by strong winds and capsized in Lake Rukwa in Sumbawanga District.

He identified the dead five fishermen as Paschal Kizepa (30) , a resident of Santaukia Village , Peter William (45) a villager from Mtowisa, Edward Emily (40) from Kalakala Village , Frank Kadima (36) from Uzia, Saliboko Damas (28), a resident of Lwanji village. He said all the villages are along the Lake Rukwa shore in Sumbawanga District in Rukwa Region.

The injured fisherman, he named as Frolence Mpomwa (27) from Kipa village also along Lake Rukwa shore in the district, adding that all the bodies were collected by their relatives for burial. The Acting RPC said the canoe capsized yesterday at around 6:00 pm in the lake on the side of Ilanga village at Muze Ward in Sumbawanga District.

Meanwhile, at the scene where Sakanyanya was accused to have gunned down his grandmother to death, reports reaching the 'Daily News' indicate that Nampunje had gone to the local authority here and complained that they were quarrelling over the farm and hence she wanted an arbitration.

Contacted for a comment, Mr Abas Kapunda (70), the husband of Nampunje 'confirmed' that his grandson was the one who gunned down the old lady over a piece of land.

One of the deceased's relative, Mr Moses Alfred, said the quarrel between Sakanyanya and Nampunje over the piece of land had persisted for the past three years in vain.

On his part, Ilonga village Chairman, Mr Peter Munga, also confirmed that the piece of land had been the major source of the quarrel between the two, but was not solved amicably.