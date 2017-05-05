5 May 2017

Kenya: Tame Flooding Menace

The height of irony is that a country that has been in the grip of a devastating drought, is once again wallowing in destructive floods.

The ease with which we swing from one extreme to the other speaks volumes about our shocking incapacity to deal with the vagaries of the weather.

Sadly, the downpours in several areas are causing extreme misery, but the excess water will just flow to waste.

And as soon as the rains end, the same families and communities being battered by waters they do not know how to deal with, won't have any for their domestic use and for their animals.

As the drought raged, all prayed for the rains.

And now that they are here, the suffering continues.

The cruel irony is that in places such as Marsabit, thousands of livestock perished in the drought and those that survived have died in the raging floods.

The country's inability to mitigate the consequences of natural occurrences such as rains is legendary.

Year in year out, we experience long periods of drought and when the rain finally comes, it turns into a destructive force.

The weatherman gives a warning, but we just fail to take preventive measures.

Ours is a water-stressed country that cannot afford to let rainwater wreak havoc and go to waste.

The development of a national network of dams to trap rainwater is long overdue.

