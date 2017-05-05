Taifa Stars remained motionless in the latest FIFA/Coca Cola World Rankings released yesterday by the World football governing body, after a quiet month on the international activities.

Tanzania remains in its 135th position in the rankings with 218 points it held in the last rankings released last month. Tanzania is placed in the 39 position in the continental and fifth in the Cecafa zone. Last month, Tanzania took a huge leap, going up by 22 slots globally up from previous 157.

Uganda continues with its dominance as the Cecafa region powerhouse. They are positioned 72nd on the 211 FIFA member nations with 463 points. This follows a month of inactivity on the international scene which saw no much change from the previous rankings released on April 6, this year.

Kenya also remains unmoved 78th on 428 points. Apart from Uganda, Cape Verde, who are Tanzania's opponents in group L of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers are still above as well, although they remained in its previous position 82nd held last month. Other country in the group Lesotho has gone down one place to settle in the 149th position.

In the continent, Egypt continues to be the best ranked country positioned in the 19th place globally having collected 910 points, whereas Senegal and Cameroon are placed second and third in the continent after settling in the 30th and 33rd po-sitions respectively in the world rankings.

The top three are followed by Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) respectively, who are positioned fourth, fifth and sixth in Africa after also be static in the recent released ranking as they are still settled in the 35th, 40th and 41st positions globally.

The stagnant month on the international front which might have been caused by many countries leagues seasons worldwide nearing their climax, has witnessed Brazil maintaining their top slot as the number one status quo in the entire world with 1,672 points having improved from 1,661.

Last month witnessed just seven games played, the top 20 places remained static following April, with a one-place drop for Slovakia (24) into accounting for the only movement inside the leading 73 nations. Bolivia (73, plus 1) brought about that small ripple of motion.