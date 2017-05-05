Tanzania: Government Orders Sugar Importation to Curb Scarcity

The government has directed the Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT) to import sugar following acute shortage of the commodity due to closure of local industries.

A survey conducted by the 'Daily News' revealed that prices of the commodity are soaring in most parts of the country as it is sold at between 2,600/- and 3,000/-. In Dar es Salaam, sugar is going between 2,400/- and 2,700/- in places where it is available.

At American Supermarket, which used to sell the commodity at a much lower price compared to other supermarkets, the price is now at 2,500/-. Some of the leading supermarkets did not have the commodity in stock.

In Kilimanjaro Region, where one of the largest sugar plants - The Tanganyika Planting Company (TPC), is located; sugar prices have soared to 3,000/- per kilo in retail shops, in some parts of the region. In Moshi Municipality, Moshi Rural, Rombo and Same, the prices range from 2,100/- to 3,000/- depending on several reasons, one of them being remoteness of the area, from the town centre.

A retail businessman from Machame Uroki, Mr Mathias Mushi, said he sells sugar at 3,000/- a kilo, to get what he termed as little profit, having bought a 50kg bag for a little more than 100,000/-.

A businesswoman from Singa Village, Kibosho East Ward, Kibosho Division in Moshi Rural District who preferred anonymity said she sells a kilo of the commodity at 2,600/-. In Same District, the price is ranging between 2,800/- and 3,000/- while in Rombo it is between 2,600/- and 2,900/- .

The prices are well above the 1,800/- per kilo set by the Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT), last year. In Mwanza, sugar is being sold at between 2,600/- and 2,800/- per kilo, in Mbeya between 2,300/- and 2,800/- , while in Sumbawanga it is between 2,650/- and 3,100/-.

The TPC Director of Corporate Services, Mr Jaffari Ally said they had nothing to do with prices. He noted that they always produce and sell at wholesale price and as of now, the factory was on its normal annual closing schedule, but also to pave the way for maintenance of machines. Mr Ally said they closed production on normal routine in March and will resume production by June, this year.

He said that they don't have sugar in their warehouses as the entire product had been sold. He revealed that this season, they had produced above their set target (110,000 tonnes) as they reached a record 111,800 tonnes, while last season they produced 95,000 tonnes of the sweetener and would always like to produce more to meet market demand.

The Kilombero Sugar Company Public Relations Manager, Mr Henry Muchunguzi, told the 'Daily News' over the phone yesterday that he was not aware of price increases in the market, saying the issue was crosscutting. "So far, the wholesale price at the sugar factory has remained the same.

But, the issue of pricing also involves regulatory authorities and marketing," said the Kilombero Sugar Public Relations Manager.