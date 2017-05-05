Kenya: Fractured Parties Call Delegates to Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger Raila Odinga have now embarked on the process of uniting their fractured troops behind them as they get the endorsement of their coalitions.

The Orange Democratic Movement and Jubilee Party national conventions take place in Nairobi today and tomorrow, respectively, signalling a new leg in the race for the August 8 General Election.

After chaotic primaries in their parties, both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga will focus on healing the wounds and uniting for the battle ahead.

Mr Odinga will be joined by his Nasa allies Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Isaac Ruto.

UNITY THEME

Yesterday, ODM officials were upbeat that the National Delegates Convention will give the opposition alliance the momentum it needs to go all the way to victory.

"The Kasarani NDC is going to be a climax of many things, but most important, we are going to give Kenya the next president," said Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen.

Mr Odinga also received Jubilee losers Kirugi M'Mukindia and Koigi Wamwere to his Nasa fold, a development he said would boost his presidential bid.

President Kenyatta signalled the unity theme when he intervened to end acrimony in Nairobi caused by the primaries.

The President's senior aide played a prominent role at a press conference where his staunch supporters relinquished their claims on party tickets to back their opponents.

BOGUS POLLS

Three-time Starehe MP Maina Kamanda was the first to accept the decision to hand the ticket to musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, aka Jaguar.

Minutes later, former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua surrendered his ticket to MP Yusuf Hassan at a press conference at the party's headquarters, signalling a trend that could ensure losers stay within the party.

It was the presence of the President's personal secretary Jomo Gecaga during the Mbugua press conference that suggested just how much the Head of State might have been involved in stopping the threat of a bleeding in the party.

Speaking at his residence in Nairobi, Mr Kamanda described the Jubilee nominations as bogus but said he would support Mr Kanyi for the sake of party unity.

"The party has made a decision and I am one key member of the party, I urge my supporters to support whoever was nominated by Jubilee," he told journalists.

BIGGER PICTURE

Last week, the President told losers to stay within the party, saying they will play key roles in the re-election campaign.

"We will accommodate everybody and that is what we are telling even the losers; support those who have won. This is your government.

"This is your party and we will be together in our march to deliver change and transformation to our country," he said when he toured the Jubilee Party headquarters.

Sources say the losers could be roped into the core campaign team or assigned localised mobilisation roles.

At the Jubilee House press conference, Mr Gecaga ushered secretary-general Raphael Tuju to the podium after he had appeared to let Mr Mbugua speak by himself.

Mr Mbugua said he had made the decision "for the bigger picture".

"Hon Yusuf comes from the brotherly community of Somalis, who have stood with Jubilee," he said.

"After detailed consultations, I am persuaded that the interests of our country and our city are more important than the win of an individual."

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

Efforts to heal the wounds are being driven by fears that if the losers run as independents or defect to the opposition, they could seriously dent the party's chances.

And if the crowd at the Registrar of Political parties seeking independent tickets is anything to go by, both coalitions have their work cut out.

By yesterday, over 2,000 aspirants had applied to run as independents, with at least 1,200 already cleared.

These large numbers of independents can eat into the main parties' numbers in Parliament and County Assemblies, seriously affecting their legislative agenda.

Today, more than 4,000 ODM delegates, the four other National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals, civil society and international guests will throng the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, to endorse Mr Odinga as the Nasa flag-bearer.

The Nasa coalition will then embark on a series of joint rallies across the country to sell its candidate.

ENDORSEMENT

Tomorrow, President Kenyatta will also have his turn at the Bomas of Kenya, when the Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention nominates him for the top job.

Parties have until May 10 to name their presidential candidates.

While the primary role of the meetings will be to endorse the two politicians to face each other for the second time for the State House job on August 8, the meetings will also be a perfect time for them to calm those who lost in the nominations.

Put plainly, the battle for the August polls will be won or lost by how much the presidential candidates can convince their supporters to mobilise voters to come out -- in an election analysts have said might go down to the wire, with the winner based on voter turnouts in strongholds and ability to mobilise in key battle zones.