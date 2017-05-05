South Africa: Wits Students Block Entrance to Education Campus

A group of about 150 Wits University students blocked the entrance to the education campus in Parktown on Thursday.

Staff and students who had been prevented from leaving the campus were eventually allowed to get out by late afternoon, university spokesperson Shirona Patel said.

While the reason for the protest was not immediately clear, it appeared to be related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, bursaries, and accommodation, she said.

Patel said as much as the university allowed peaceful protests, it was unacceptable for a group of students to restrict the movement of others.

The protesting students who allegedly locked some of the staff and students inside the campus would be held responsible for their actions, Patel said.

The university was concerned about the new trend of students protesting before raising their issues through the relevant structures.

"We should be engaging around a table when we have issues before taking to the streets," she said.

Management representatives would listen to students' concerns on Friday and all university activities would continue as usual.

