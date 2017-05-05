Nigeria: Meningitis - NYSC Begins Vaccination of Sokoto Corps Members

Sokoto — The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, yesterday, said it has commenced mass vaccination of corps members in the state.

The state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this at the passing-out ceremony of the 1,697 corps members deployed to the state under the 2016 batch 'A', stream two.

He said the state government had donated 2,000 meningitis vaccines to the scheme with more being expected, adding that 5,000 corps members and staff were been targeted for the exercise.

Abubakar disclosed that NYSC would liaise with the state ministry of health to immunize the 2,500 corps members deployed to the state under the 2017 batch 'A', stream one.

On the outgoing corps members, he said three of them got the state merit awards and 10 others got commendation letters.

He added that nine corps members would repeat the service year for absconding from the state just as three others had their service year extended by between two to three months for truancy.

The coordinator implored them to be good ambassadors of the scheme.