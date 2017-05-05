Kenya: Aspiring Politician Vouches for Healthcare for Sports People

An aspiring politician has urged the Government to consider implementing a special health policy for all Kenyan athletes.

The said policy according to Tony Watima, 29, who is eyeing the Dagoretti North seat come the August General elections, will assist the sports people to access specialized treatment in the likely event that they fall sick or get injured.

"This is an issue of serious concern because most of the athletes cannot afford treatment when they get injured." Watima said, during an interview with Nation Sport on Friday.

He added, "Whenever I interact with players in my constituency, they all ask me to assist them with medical fees. They ask me for NHIF money, but then NHIF doesn't cover for injuries and things like that. This should be a Government led initiative. Watima, who doubles up as an economist and consultant, declared.

What's more, Watima who holds an Bachelor of Economics degree from Daystar University believes he has a ready solution, one he believes can be piloted in the local football scene in conjunction with Football Kenya Federation, plus the Ministries of Sports and Health.

"We can assist the government design a special card for footballers. Therein footballers can contribute a special package monthly, and in return be allowed access to several health packages and especially injuries." said Watima.

Watima hopes to capitalise on the football information available at the Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League databases for a start.

There are currently no Government offered healthcare packages for Kenyan based sports people.