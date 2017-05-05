Kenya: High Court Halts Nock Elections

The High Court in Nairobi has stopped the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) elections due for Friday at the Panari hotel.

Kenya Tae Kwondo Association sought an injunction to stop the process after it was barred from taking part alongside Kenya Cycling Federation.

Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD) had stopped the two federations from participating in the elections over wrangles.

Officials who had been proposed by the two federations among them Nock deputy treasurer Stephen Soi and deputy Secretary James Chacha, were also barred from participating.

Interestingly, besides CMD, the Sports Tribunal had also ruled against Tae Kwondo and Cycling taking part in the election. This was after Rowing Federation filed a case with the Tribunal stopping Tae Kwondo and Cycling from the elections.

It's now left to be known what kind of action International Olympic Committee will take against Kenya after it had insisted that all federations that participated in the constitution review process participate in the election.