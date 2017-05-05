5 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Halts Nock Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

The High Court in Nairobi has stopped the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) elections due for Friday at the Panari hotel.

Kenya Tae Kwondo Association sought an injunction to stop the process after it was barred from taking part alongside Kenya Cycling Federation.

Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD) had stopped the two federations from participating in the elections over wrangles.

Officials who had been proposed by the two federations among them Nock deputy treasurer Stephen Soi and deputy Secretary James Chacha, were also barred from participating.

Interestingly, besides CMD, the Sports Tribunal had also ruled against Tae Kwondo and Cycling taking part in the election. This was after Rowing Federation filed a case with the Tribunal stopping Tae Kwondo and Cycling from the elections.

It's now left to be known what kind of action International Olympic Committee will take against Kenya after it had insisted that all federations that participated in the constitution review process participate in the election.

Kenya

Opposition Leader Told to Keep Ruto Out of NGO Saga

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday told Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka to stop dragging Deputy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.