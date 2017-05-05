Kenya: Winning Nomination and the Elusive ODM Certificates

Some ODM aspirants who won the party's recent nomination elections are wallowing in frustration and agony in their quest to secure certificates.

The party headquarters is in a state of confusion and uncertainty as even those defeated in the primaries are seeking certificates, they said.

Some of the politicians seeking the documents spoke to Nation.co.ke about their experiences.

"It is hell on earth. Looking for a certificate as an ODM nominee is much difficult compared to the campaigns," said Bernard Omondi of Migori Governor Okoth Obado's campaign team.

Mr Obado recently secured his certificate to defend his seat. He was declared victor and is seeking to defend his seat in the August 8 elections.

His opponent Ochillo Ayacko's provisional certificate, given to him after he was also initially declared winner, was revoked. He will vie for the position as an independent candidate.

An ODM lawmaker, who sought anonymity for fear of reprisals, claimed a "cartel operating day and night has hijacked the process and obtained money from unsuspecting aspirants with a promise of securing them the certificates".

"Winning and obtaining an ODM certificate are two different things. The difference is like day and night. It is a great concern to us that you can win but be denied the certificate simply because you belonged in a "politically incorrect camp," added the second-term MP.

ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire, however, denied the claims that some aspirants were being asked to pay money for certificates after victory but said the party was addressing any confusion from the primaries.

"The National Elections Board handles election matters, but the monies are paid directly to the party. It is the party which then funds the board.

"However, in such a big process, some people tend to take advantage to obtain money from aspirants, which is unfortunate," Mr Bosire said

Mr Omondi said some aspirants who won fairly in the primaries, were declared winners and were provided with provisional certificates by various returning officers were shocked to find their opponents, some of them who emerged distant sixth or seventh with provisional certificates ready for presentation to the board at the Orange House.