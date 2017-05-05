Kenya: AFC Leopards V Gor Mahia - Where Will Mashemeji Derby Be Won and Lost?

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Gor Mahia Jacques Tuyisenge, left, dribbles during their Sportpesa Premier League match against AFC Leopards on October 23, 2016 at Nyayo Stadium.

More than just bragging rights will be on stake when AFC Leopards host arch-rivals Gor Mahia in one of the most unpredictable "Mashemeji" derby in recent years.

The two giants clash at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday with just two points separating them on the SportPesa Premier League standings. Gor are second on the log on 16 points while Leopards are fourth after eight rounds of matches.

So where will this potentially explosive encounter be won and lost? Nation Sport has picked out five battles which we believe will be key to deciding the outcome.

Harun Shakava v Gilbert Fiamenyo

Ghanaian striker Fiamenyo is currently the top scorer with four goals and therefore needs no introduction despite being in his first season in Kenya.

The stocky forward has time and again rescued Leopards this term and will be key to their title ambitions. But in Shakava, Fiamenyo faces a fast-rising defender who seems to have found a perfect partner in Musa Mohammed at the heart of the Gor Mahia defence. With both teams expected to employ a 3-5-2 formation, it remains to be seen how Fiamenyo will fair against a K'Ogalo backline that has shipped in six goals in eight matches.

Jacques Tuyisenge v Robinson Kamura

The Rwandan striker may be experiencing a dip in his goal scoring form this term, but like every big player, he has the potential of exploding into life at any time. Tuyisenge has been kept quiet this term and has only one goal to his name, although his link up play up front with Meddie Kagere has been winning Gor crucial points.

Since crossing over from childhood club Mathare United, Kamura has established himself as part of the back three in Stewart Hall's Leopards rearguard.

Both endowed with aerial advantage, the battle for the high balls will be interesting but Kamura's set piece mastery should also be a cause for concern for Jose Marcelo Ferreira and his charges.

Karim Nizigiyimana v Paul Kiongera

On a good day, Paul Mungai Kiongera is simply unstoppable. Despite enduring a niggling ankle injury for the last three weeks, the former Gor Mahia striker looked sharp in his second half cameo in their 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers last weekend.

Known for his lung-busting runs, Nizigiyimana will be relied upon by Gor to deliver the crosses but Kiongera's presence in the opposite side should be a wary for the Burundian right-back.

Kenneth Muguna v Bernard Mang'oli

The 2016 Most Valuable Player Muguna has been an invaluable addition to the Gor Mahia midfield after joining the 15-time champions from Western Stima in the close season. His absence in Gor Mahia's previous league assignment was hugely felt, as K'Ogalo went on to lose 1-0 to Mathare United. Already a fan-favourite at Gor, his return will give the Leopards midfield combination a big headache.

Muguna's stunner against Zoo Kericho in the second round matches reminded fans of his eye for goal.

But while Muguna's intricate passing has the ability to change a game, Mang'oli's experience and command in the middle of the pack will the heavily relied upon in the contest.

The Gor trio of Muguna, Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza and Ernest Wendo has been creating problems for their opponents, but in Mang'oli, Duncan Otieno and Whyvonne Isuza, they come up against a dynamic opposition.

Meddie Kagere v Salim "Shittu" Abdalla

Kagere knows where the goal is. And he was created for such occasions.

Although experiencing a slow start to the league, the Ugandan-born Rwandan striker will alongside compatriot Tuyisenge, be key in finding the goals that will win this game for Gor Mahia. Kagere scored when the two teams met last October.

Abdalla however has the potential of keeping Kagere quiet. The Leopards 'big man' has had a seamless start to life at the den after crossing over from Posta Rangers in January. Let's see how this one plays out.