5 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Incoming Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz Is a Ruthless Cost Manager

By Mugambi Mutegi

Sebastian Mikosz, the man Kenya Airways has picked to lead its turnaround journey, is a ruthless and well-known cost management hawk whose tenure at the national carrier is initially expected to further shrink the airline's workforce and squeeze out fat from its various operating arms, the Business Daily can reveal.

Mr Mikosz, who takes over from Mbuvi Ngunze, faces the task of piloting the airline through its most turbulent terrain that is paved with a Sh145.8 billion debt and a loss-making streak that has persisted in the past four years.

The Pole, who jets into the country next week to meet KQ's top management, should be relatively at home with the assignment given his previous postings, reputation and record.

The father of three started his aviation career in 2009 when the Polish government tapped him to head the country's national carrier, LOT Polish Airlines where the State has 69.97 per cent stake.

The airline was at the time facing a bankruptcy, was losing passengers to rivals and had, like KQ, reported losses in successive years.

