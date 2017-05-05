Kenya: Buy Kenyan Build Kenya Super Sale Goes to Mombasa

Nairobi — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has taken the Buy Kenyan Build Kenya clothing super sale to Mombasa.

The super sale will see residents of Mombasa access clothes from brands such as Hela Clothing which produces global brands like Victoria Secrets and Calvin Klein with prices ranging between Sh100 and Sh600.

United Aryan, Mombasa Apparel and Africa Apparel are expected to take part in the event.

Cabinet Secretary, Industry, Trade and Investment Adan Mohamed said the county edition super sale is expected to create alternative avenues for business between Mombasa EPZ firms and clothes dealers as well as affordability by Kenyans.

"Through deliberate regulatory provisions in Export Promotion Zones, we have allowed textile and apparel firms to sell up to 20 per cent of what is produced in these EPZ's to be availed to the Kenyan consumer tax-free. We want to make sure our citizens have access to the high-quality export products that are sold to overseas market," Mohamed said.

The event, which seeks to help Kenyans access export quality clothes at affordable prices, was first held in Nairobi in March where it attracted over 150,000 Kenyans at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre exhibition.

During this year's budget allocation, the Treasury allocated Sh1.6 billion to the leather and textile sector, with the intention of encouraging the growth of local manufacturers to meet both local and external demand for affordable and quality clothing.