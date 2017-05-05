4 May 2017

Kenya: Nairobi Hosts Sudanese Artists for Annual East Africa Exhibition

Circle Art Gallery's 3rd annual focus on East Africa exhibition, Khartoum Contemporary opens today on 4th May and features 17 Khartoum-based artists and spans 50 years.

The exhibition demonstrates the continuing relevance of the ideas which were developed by the early Khartoum School; of constructing a distinct aesthetic language, used to navigate and visualize complex cultural identity. However, the selection also reflects the diversity of directions artists have taken, and challenges they have made, to these central ideas.

The 17 artists to be featured include; Kamala Ishaq, Elamin Osman, Bakri Bilal, Mohamed Otaybi, Abdella Etayeb, Abdelbasit El Khatim, Rashid Diab, Abushariaa Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed, Ashraf Mohamed, Salah Elmur, Issam Hafiez, Mohammed Morda Miska, Elhassan Elmuontasir, Hazim Mohamed, Laila Mukhtar and Amel Bashier.

Each year, Circle Art Gallery focuses on an East African exhibition to broaden its connections with artists across the region as well as expose their audience to some of the finest art in East Africa.

