Nigeria: We're Not Consultants to APC Govt - Mikko, Sheriff PDP

What is your reaction to the continuing case at the Supreme Court?

It will strengthen our democracy, and there are certain issues that must be resolved by the courts, it doesn't mean that there is a crisis. The party secretariat has not been divided into two.

If angry fans in a stadium leave the stadium and the players continue to play, you cannot say that there is crisis. It is when the footballers themselves leave that you can say that there is a crisis. The structure of the party is not in dispute, even if it is being challenged.

Even the dissidents by their action may even strengthen democracy because certain issues must have been resolved. The impression that this thing is giving is that the unity in the party is not as it was like in 1999. Don't forget that these people were the same people that led us into the crisis.

But you are accused of being mute to the alleged bad policies of the APC government?

We have our strategies, and we are not consultants to the present government. The purpose of all these is to win elections. We have our strategies; we want to unite the party.

When bills come before the National Assembly then you will see our party working, you don't blow whistle outside the field! We have different strategies, and we would not insult people. We will react to issues that affect the party and the Nigerian people.

But you are not reacting to anything? The matter of the president not appearing is an issue?

Has he violated anything? The government is a continuum. Our own is to form government. We have our legislators who will look into the issue and if the president is found to have violated anything we can react. We don't know the status of his health.