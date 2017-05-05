5 May 2017

Nigeria: What I've Been Doing Behind the Scene - Chuddy K

By Rotimi Agbana

Delta State-born Ajegunle-bred singer, Chukwudi Ken Agali, better known as Chuddy K, is back on the Nigerian music scene after a brief hiatus. The "Slow Slow" crooner who had to go through the hard knocks of ghetto life to carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry seems to be finding his way back to prominence. This time it looks like he is back for good courtesy of his new affinity with a South African based record label which he didn't reveal to Showtime.

In a chat, the Gaga Crazy hit-maker told Weekend Groove what he has been up to during his absence from the music scene.

"I've released a new song titled Ekelebe and I just shot the video in South Africa; I'm dropping it soon, so don't worry, just watch out for it. I also just signed a new contract with a South African record label, so basically we are working, shooting new videos and dropping new songs, don't worry, just watch out for me", he said.

