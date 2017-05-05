Nigeria: Evangelist TB Joshua to Relocate to Israel

Pastor Joshua Temitope Balogun commonly known as TB Joshua, a well-known pastor from Nigeria has stirred controversy by announcing that he will be leaving Nigeria, his home country to settle in Israel. Social media sites have been awash with the news, stating that this move has shattered the hearts of his followers in Nigeria.

Daily Post, an online Nigerian newspaper revealed that the announcement was made on April 30, 2017 during a church service. The "prophet" as he is commonly known among his followers had just returned home after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley.

TB Joshua said Israel offered him different facilities in an area around the biblical site of the Sea of Galilee to be able to organise meetings for international pilgrims.

He was quoted saying: "This is where my Father in Heaven came from. It's non-negotiable."

The controversial preacher said: "It's the best place for you to meet Prophet T.B. Joshua. After your healing, blessing and deliverance, you can move around all the spiritual monuments which will establish your faith."

He emphahised that his decision to leave was not related to the persecution he endured during his previous years in the ministry.

Some of those who have not received this news well include Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigerian Minister of Aviation who tweeted, "We will not allow T.B. Joshua to leave Nigeria and relocate to Israel. He is one of God's end-time generals. We need him now more than ever."

T.B. Joshua who has followers from around the world is not only known for his evangelism and prophecies but also his predictions.

He was once stated to have predicted pop star, Micheal Jackson's death when he proclaimed, "In his own area he is famous. He is known everywhere. Because I see something will begin to happen to that star and that will likely end in him to pack his load and go to the journey of no return."

However, eyebrows were raised with some doubting his predictions, calling them fake when he posted on his Facebook page prophesying that Hilary Clinton would win last year's US presidential elections.

After Donald Trump won the election, the "prophet" deleted the post.

Who is TB Joshua?

- Joshua Temitope Balogun commonly known as TB Joshua was born in 1963 in Ondo State, Nigeria.

- He claims to have been born after spending 15 months in his mother's womb and receiving his divine calling early in life. This was after having a vision of God calling him upon to spread the gospel and perform miracles.

- He is the founder of both Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), an international Christian ministry in Lagos, Nigeria and Emmanuel TV, a Christian television station.

- The evangelist has followers around the world who often seek healing and witness prophesies from his church. He has even established relationships with world leaders including Tanzania President, John Magufuli.

- His popularity extends to social media. For instance, his verified Facebook page, TB Joshua Ministries has more than 2 million likes while his Twitter page (TB Joshua) has more than 173,000 followers.

- TB Joshua is married to Evelyn Joshua. The couple has two children.